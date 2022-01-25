22 nominations rejected in five assembly constituencies of UP's Mathura

-
Nominations of 22 candidates from five assembly constituencies in Mathura were cancelled on Monday during scrutiny of the papers, election officials said.
The details provided in the nomination papers of 58 candidates from these assembly seats were found correct, District Returning Officer Navneet Singh Chahal said.
Giving a break-up, the official said details in the nomination papers of 15 candidates from Mathura, 13 from Chhatta, seven candidates from Baldeo, 10 candidates from Mant and 13 candidates from Goverdhan have been found correct.
Exact figure of contestants from each assembly constituency would be known on January 27, the last date for withdrawal of the candidature, officials stated.
While nomination papers of 12 candidates were cancelled from Mathura assembly constituency, two from Chhatta, three from Baldeo and five from Mant assembly constituency were also rejected, they said.
