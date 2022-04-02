Shia Waqf Board returns properties encroached by Azam Khan to Rampur family

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Azam Khan denied bail in RSS defamation case
Resignations of Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan as LS members accepted: Speaker
Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur visit postponed due to bad weather
Hate speech incidents will not be tolerated, warns Uttarakhand DGP
UNSC condemns IS attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar
-
In a setback to senior Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Muhammad Azam Khan, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has taken possession of several waqf properties from him and handed them over to Rampur's royal family.
Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in over 100 cases pertaining to theft, criminal intimidation, fraud and encroachment.
Shia Waqf Board chairman Ali Zaidi told PTI on Saturday that after the formation of the SP government in the state in the year 2012, many waqf properties 'encroached' by the then Waqf Minister Azam Khan have been returned to the original owners after due investigation.
He said this decision was taken in the last meeting of the board held on March 31.
Zaidi said that during his tenure, Khan had illegally encroached on seven 'alal aulad' (succession-based) waqf properties of the royal family, including the fortified mosque and an 'imambara' the house or court of imam).
Azam Khan did this by directing Wasim Rizvi, the then chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, and made an outsider Wasim Khan the caretaker of these properties.
Once this was done, Azam Khan demolished the Shaukat Ali Bazar built on these properties in May 2013 despite a stay order by the court.
He said after the reorganization of the Shia Waqf Board in November last year, an inquiry was conducted into the complaints of illegal occupation of the Waqf properties of the royal family, on the basis of which Waseem Khan was removed and Haider Ali Khan alias Hamza Miyan, the grandson of Begum Noorbano of the royal family, was made the caretaker.
Significantly, the rivalry between Azam Khan and the royal family of Rampur is quite old.
The attitude of Azam Khan, who started his politics by giving the slogan 'Nawab vs Awam (king vs subjects)', was openly against the royal family of Rampur, said Saleem Hussain, a former aide of Azam Khan in Rampur.
Khan, who has been in an important position in the Samajwadi Party government, has been aggressive against the royal family of Rampur, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU