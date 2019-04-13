Alliance partners unhappy with DMK's pitch for 'naamdar' as PM candidate: Modi

on Saturday said alliance partners in 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) are disappointed with (DMK) MK pitch for as prime ministerial

Addressing a public rally here, Modi said that all "friends" in the "mahamilawati (grand adulteration)" are aspiring to be the

Modi, who indirectly calls Rahul "naamdar", said: "Some days ago, the proposed 'naamdar' as the prime ministerial candidate but no one was ready to accept it, not even their 'mahamilawati' friends. The proposal made other partners in the alliance unhappy since everyone in mahagathbandan wants to be the "

while addressing a rally in December last year claimed that if Rahul became he can provide a stable government.

His statement came at a time when various political parties came together ahead of the ongoing to defeat the ruling BJP government. Later, said there was nothing wrong with his proposal as he was merely expressing the wishes of the people of

Attacking the Opposition for its efforts to get united under the umbrella of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), Modi said that he was in to give people of the state an account of the work done by the BJP-led NDA government and also to expose the "Mahamilawat".

"In 2014, I assured to bring development. Today, I am here to give you the account of the work done and also to expose the 'Mahamilawat'," Modi said while addressing a public gathering here.

Describing partners of the grand alliance "sworn enemies", Modi said: " is progressing and this is the reason why Congress, DMK and their 'mahamilavat' don't want me. Sworn enemies have come together in an attempt to defeat Modi."

Attacking the and the DMK over the 2G spectrum allocation scam, said, "Those of you, who recall 1979, would know how the had humiliated the DMK. More recently, when the 2G scam happened, DMK leaders were criticising Congress. Despite such bitterness in the past, today, the Congress and the DMK are together again in an attempt to mislead the people. All the corrupt have ganged up in an attempt to defeat Modi."

Addressing a large crowd, Modi also mentioned about Wing who shot down a Pakistani from his Bison and was later, held captive by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his Bison went down during a beyond visual range combat with Pakistani jets.

Accusing the Congress for questioning the armed forces, Modi said, "We are not compromising on nation's security. A brave pilot from was attacked by aircraft. Our government safeguarded the pilot. But, Congress is questioning our soldiers."

Modi also paid homage to former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran popularly known as MGR and J Jayalalithaa saying is proud of these two iconic leaders who lived and worked for the poor.

paid respect to the victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "This is the 100th year Also, I recall and respect Perungamanallur martyrs here in Madurai," he said.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on 13 April 1919 when troops of the under the command of fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's on the occasion of

Voting in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

