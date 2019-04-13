BJP beating drums in the name of Balakot strike: Farooq Abdullah

Conference (NC) leader Abdullah on Saturday claimed that the incumbent ruling government is merely "beating the drums" in the name of the air strike.

Addressing an election rally here, he remarked: "PM Modi is fooling people by showing 'fake' war with They are beating the drums in the name of strike."

The scoffed at BJP's claim of killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers across the LoC and called it "fake".

The (IAF) had attacked terror launch pads in on February 26. This was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack in which more claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Hardening his stand on the special status row, Abdullah said: "Amit Shah threatened us and said Article 370 and 35A will be abrogated. Amit Shah, if you have guts then visit and face the people,"

Abdullah went on to equate to and said: "PM Modi looks like This has banned from showcasing the truth to the people."

The also mocked Indian media for never showing the truth to the masses, and requested people of to vote for a "perfect" government.

When asked about the nomination filed by a person belonging to in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, he said: "He is being planted by the BJP and RSS to disrupt the administration of the state."

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls have started on April 11 and will continue till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)