FIR against Stalin for accusing TN minister of corruption

A case has been registered against (DMK) chief MK for accusing All India Anna (AIADMK) S P of corruption.

Talking to ANI, a for AIADMK, Ramachandran, said, "MK in his speech makes highly condemnable remarks against state's S P during his campaign in the district."

"The case has been registered against under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult) and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951," he added.

Thirty-nine Lok Sabha seats are at stake in Tamil Nadu, which goes to polls on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)