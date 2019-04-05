FIR against Stalin for accusing TN minister of corruption

-
A case has been registered against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin for accusing All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister S P Velumani of corruption.
Talking to ANI, a lawyer for AIADMK, Ramachandran, said, "MK Stalin in his speech makes highly condemnable remarks against state's Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani during his campaign in the district."
"The case has been registered against Stalin under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult) and Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951," he added.
Thirty-nine Lok Sabha seats are at stake in Tamil Nadu, which goes to polls on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
