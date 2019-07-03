Amaravati: Govt organises two-day orientation program for MLAs

The Andhra Pradesh government has organized a two-day orientation program for newly-elected MLAs here starting from Wednesday.

Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram addressed the house on the first day of the orientation.

In his speech, the Chief Minister made a veiled attack on the previous government, saying, "Let us lead the house in a dignified manner and give chance to all the members, unlike the previous government."

"We have to let the opposition party speak. We need not stop them. Instead, we have to give a correct reply. Then only the people can understand what the truth is.", he said.

Reddy attacked former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of speaking lies in the Assembly. "When speaking about the opposition party, we have to know one thing that Chandrababu Naidu has the habit of speaking lies. So we should be much careful with our subject matters," he said.

He asked legislators to obey laws while accusing the former Chief Minister of breaking laws. "Chandrababu Naidu used to make laws and break them. But we should not do so. We have to obey the laws we make. We have to strive to implement them effectively.", he further added.

The Chief Minister also took up the topic of attendance and told all MLAs to maintain their attendance for all proceedings of the house.

Speaker Tammineni Seetaram, in his address, advised all the first-time Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to take advantage of the program and learn the rules and regulations. He also advised the MLAs avoid wasting time of the house.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)