Rajasthan: Over 300 debit cards recovered from drain in Baran

Over 300 debit cards were recovered from a drain in Chabda town of Baran district on Wednesday.

The cards were in envelopes in which the bank dispatches them to its customers' homes.

Banshi Dhar Sharma, Senior manager operations, Bank of Baroda in Baran district said that the case will be investigated.

"We are investigating the case. I can only speak about this after the investigation," he said.

