CMs of Telangana, AP hold meeting on sharing river water and

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday held a meeting here on sharing of river water and other issues concerning the two states.

Reddy, accompanied by ministers, advisors and officials of his government, arrived at Rao's official residence-cum-camp office here Friday morning, Telangana government sources said.

The Chief Ministers had a meeting at Rao's chambers before the two sides met at the conference hall, they said.

Sharing of Godavari and Krishna river water and several other pending issues are believed to have been discussed.

Rao had attended Reddy's swearing-in ceremony in Amaravati and the two leaders met on a couple of occasions subsequently.

Rao had earlier said they have agreed to ensure that the two states put the river water available to them to optimum use for irrigation and other purposes.

The Andhra Pradesh government has recently handed over the buildings in its control in the Secretariat complex to Telangana.

The buildings had been allocated to AP as Hyderabad is the common capital for both the states for 10 years beginning 2014.

Though five years have passed since state bifurcation in 2014, several issues, including division of assets and liabilities between the states, have been pending due to lack of agreement over them.

The meeting of the Chief Ministers is expected to help in resolving the pending issues, sources said.

