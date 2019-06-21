JUST IN
Amazon launches first 4K UHD FireTV television with Dolby Vision support

ANI  |  Others 

Amazon has added a new model to its Fire TV edition of television sets with support for Dolby Vision.

With Dolby Vision, the 55-inch Toshiba-branded 4K UHD Smart LED TV is Amazon's first model promising superior brightness and higher range of contrast.

It is currently listed at USD 499.99 on the official Amazon website. It will also be sold by Best Buy.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 23:37 IST

