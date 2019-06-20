Apple considers shifting 30 per cent of manufacturing out of China: Report

JUST IN
ANI 

Apple is reportedly looking at shifting 15-30 per cent of its manufacturing capacity out of China amid trade war with the US.

According to a Nikkei report, Apple has asked its major suppliers to evaluate the cost implications of moving a significant chunk of the production capacity from China to Southeast Asia. The move follows US President Donald Trump's warning of 25 per cent tariff hike.

China is Apple's top production base over the past two decades, carrying out more than 90 per cent assembling. However, owing to the possible escalation of the trade war between the nations, Apple does not want to heavily rely on one country.

