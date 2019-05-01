Amazon rebrands Souq.com two years after purchase

-
ALSO READ
Dubai plans e-commerce zone with investment of $545 million
Amazon is unignorable by companies: Report
Amazon first-quarter sales forecast misses estimates
E-biz FDI rules: Will continue engaging with govt to seek clarifications, says Amazon
Walmart, Amazon scrambling to comply with India's new e-commerce rules
-
Amazon purchased Dubai-based e-commerce retailer Souq back in 2017, and today it has been rebranded as Amazon.ae.
On the website, Amazon details the journey of Souq over the past 13 years. In the rebranded version as amazon.ae will offer over 30 million products, including those previously available on Souq and over five million from Amazon US.
Users will also be able to shop for the first time in Arabic on the Amazon app and website.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU