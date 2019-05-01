JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

India welcomes UN designating Masood Azhar as global terrorist
Business Standard

Amazon rebrands Souq.com two years after purchase

ANI  |  Others 

Amazon purchased Dubai-based e-commerce retailer Souq back in 2017, and today it has been rebranded as Amazon.ae.

On the website, Amazon details the journey of Souq over the past 13 years. In the rebranded version as amazon.ae will offer over 30 million products, including those previously available on Souq and over five million from Amazon US.

Users will also be able to shop for the first time in Arabic on the Amazon app and website.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 21:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU