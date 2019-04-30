Programmer solves 20-year-old cryptographic puzzle

A cryptographic puzzle designed by back in 1999 has been prematurely solved by a self-taught Belgian named

The puzzle was actually a part of a time capsule which wasn't meant to be opened for another 35 years - as that was the amount of time estimated to crack the puzzle, Wired reported. Fabrot used his home desktop and took three-and-a-half years to solve the puzzle.

The puzzle involved finding the number that results from running a squaring operation nearly 80 trillion times and multiple mathematical operations as per instructions to arrive at a number that can be translated into a short congratulatory phrase. The phrase will be revealed at the opening of the time capsule on May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)