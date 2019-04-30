Garmin now lets you track periods with its wearables

Wearable maker announced a new feature for Connect that allows its female users to track their periods.

The Menstrual Cycle Tracking feature allows one to track their period, log symptoms, and get educational health insights, notes in its official release.

The comprehensive feature allows women with active lifestyles to track their cycle, while also checking for regular symptoms to adjust their diet, activities, and understand their fertile window.

The feature is currently compatible with Forerunner 645 Music, vivoactive 3, vivoactive 3 Music, and fenix 5 Plus Series. More devices will be added soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)