Garmin now lets you track periods with its wearables

Wearable maker Garmin announced a new feature for Garmin Connect that allows its female users to track their periods.
The Menstrual Cycle Tracking feature allows one to track their period, log symptoms, and get educational health insights, Garmin notes in its official release.
The comprehensive feature allows women with active lifestyles to track their cycle, while also checking for regular symptoms to adjust their diet, activities, and understand their fertile window.
The feature is currently compatible with Forerunner 645 Music, vivoactive 3, vivoactive 3 Music, and fenix 5 Plus Series. More devices will be added soon.
