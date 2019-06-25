Ambassador of India to Madagascar presents his credentials to President of Comoros

of to Madagascar Abhay Kumar presented his credentials to President of Azali in country's capital on Monday.

The island of is located in the and is a member of the Rim Association (IORA) as well as a member of the Organisation of Islamic (OIC).

There are about 250 persons of Indian origin living in and play an important role in its economy. is also building an 18MW power project for this island nation which is likely to be completed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)