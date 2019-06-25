6.6 magnitude quake rattles Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

An measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Russia's on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at a depth of 33 kilometres, with an epicentre located about 113 kilometres east of Ust'-Kamchatsk district, reported

There have been no reports of casualties or damage to the property yet as a result of the quake.

No Tsunami warning has been issued.

The is prone to earthquakes because of its geographical positioning. The region lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

