American Airlines equips its entire fleet with satellite-based Wi-Fi

ANI  |  Internet 

The world's largest airline by fleet size, American Airlines has finished equipping its entire fleet with satellite-based broadband Wi-Fi to enable passengers to stay connected on-the-go.

As TechCrunch reports, the airline has finished rolling out the Wi-Fi to its mainline narrowbody fleet of over 700 aircraft.

The planes also offer access to 12 free channels of live TV that passengers can stream on their personal device even on international flights.

The company is using satellite-based systems that use either Gogo 2Ku or ViaSat Ka. The new satellite-based systems allow significantly faster connections.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 20:31 IST

