Samsung Galaxy S10 5G edition goes up for pre-order

Retailers may have cancelled the orders for Samsung's first foldable phone, but there's hope for those awaiting the edition of the flagship Galaxy model.

According to The Verge, the Galaxy is up for pre-order on Sprint's network and will be available starting June 21. launched last month in four key US cities and will soon be rolled out to other cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington,

The 5G handset has been available on Verizon's since mid-May. It will be available on AT and T by June 17.

On Sprint, the Galaxy 5G is available with USD 80 unlimited plan that includes a subscription to Prime, Hulu, and Tidal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)