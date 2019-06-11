Kim Kardashian shares adorable picture of son Psalm West

surprised her fans with a close-up shot of her newborn son West.

According to Fox News, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a cute picture of her baby on on Monday.

" Ye," Kardashian, 38, captioned the sweet picture on handle, which featured the 1-month-old -- in a white onesie -- sound asleep.

Fans of the star were quick enough to respond on the adorable picture. They started comparing the newest addition with Kim and Kanye's 16-month-old daughter,

When the pair welcomed via surrogate last month, the 'KKW' beauty mogul also mentioned the resemblance between her two little ones.

"He's here and he's perfect! He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," " wrote on at the time.

Fans flooded the post with their comments. One person tweeted: "omg he is Chi's TWIN!!!!!!!"

"So cute that's def Chi's twin," commented another person.

"He looks exactly like Chicago," tweeted one individual.

The couple -- who got hitched in 2014 -- are also parents to North, 5, Saint, 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)