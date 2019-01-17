Amit Shah to be discharged soon: BJP

(BJP) on Thursday informed that party Shah is doing well and will soon be discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he is currently undergoing

BJP took to to share the news and thank people for their wishes for the president, and tweeted, "Update: BJP @AmitShah is doing well. Doctors, post check up this morning, have opined that he is recovering well and would soon be discharged. Thank you all for your kind wishes and several messages. We are overwhelmed by your affection."

Shah was diagnosed with on Wednesday and is being treated under the supervision of Dr Shah also took to to inform the countrymen about his ailment and wrote: "I have been affected by disease and the treatment for the same is going on. With the blessings of God and love and good wishes of all of you, I shall be healthy soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)