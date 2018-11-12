Union Minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar passes away at 59 in Bengaluru

passed away in the wee hours of Monday in Bengaluru.

The 59-year-old political leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not been keeping well for the past few months.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda expressed grief over Kumar's demise and tweeted, " Shocked , it's unbelievable, my friend , Brother Ananthkumar is no more."



Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, "Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri is no more with us. Served BJP all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss."

Kumar holds charge of two key ministries - serving as Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers since May 2014 and as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Narendra Modi government. Since 1996 he has represented Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Born on 22 July 1959 in Bengaluru, Kumar did his graduation in faculty of Arts (B.A) from K S Arts College, Hubli affiliated to the Karnataka University and later, completed his bachelors in law (L.L.B) from J.S.S. Law College affiliated to the Karnataka University.

He is survived by two daughters- Aishwarya and Vijeta and wife Tejaswini.



The stellar work done by and his wife Dr. Tejaswini through their NGO should keep his legacy alive for years to come. Prayers and condolences from the entire @prasarbharati parivar. — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) November 12, 2018