Ananya Panday's special birthday wish for Suhana Khan

Ananya shared an age-old picture from her collection to wish her best friend Khan, a Happy Birthday!

Posing as 'Charlie's Angels', little Ananya along with Khan and is seen in a 'major throwback' picture shared on

Revealing the nickname of Suhana, Ananya captioned, "happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart [?] We love u Sueeeee."

Shanaya Kapoor's mother also wished a magical year ahead and wrote, " Happppy birthday my love. Wish you the most magical year ever."

Maheep shared a series of pictures, where one of the pictures features Suhana posing on the floor wearing a white tank top paired with rugged denim.

A happy throwback picture from the series features Maheep Kapoor, and posing with their daughters.

The series of throwback images received a comment by Farah Khan, who wrote, " Such cute picsss."

Ananya recently made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's ' 2' which is a sequel to the 2012 super hit film 'Student of The Year'.

After garnering praises for her performance in the film, the is all set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

It is an adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same title, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, and in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his (Ranjeeta).

The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' will hit the big screens on December 6 this year.

