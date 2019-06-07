Andhra CM appeals to officials to help in cleaning mechanism in irrigation projects

Jagan Mohan on Thursday appealed to officials to help the new government in cleaning mechanism in projects.

He asked them to come forward with details of instances of tendering with excess rates.

"I would felicitate those officials who reveal the facts to save money to the government exchequer. The would call for reverse tendering immediately. Everyone is answerable to people and stressed the need to curb corruption," the said.

Addressing a review meeting of the department at his camp office today, he said, "Everyone knows several scams took place in irrigation tenders in the past five years and the works were allotted for higher prices. A third party enquiry would be conducted all the irrigation projects where irregularities took place and the would go for reverse tendering to save money."

Water Resources Sasibushan Kumar, in chief M Venkateswara Rao, Ajay Kallam, secretaries PV Ramesh, Adityanath Das, CMO K Dhanunjaya and irrigation chief engineers of all districts were present.

stressed the need for saving waters as nearly 2000 TMC of flood water going waste during the rainy season. He asked the officials to come out with proposals to divert the waters to the available reservoirs like Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and other available reservoirs adding that the Polavaram project could store only 200 TMC of water.

The asked the officials to prepare a report on priority projects for each district.When officials explained about the ongoing projects in each district, the Chief Minister enquired about their present status and money needed for their early completion. He stressed the need for cutting down rates and asked the officials to prepare plans as per the decision of the government.

Reddy directed the officials to consider supplying drinking water through pipelines to prevent pollution as the number of tanks getting polluted due to increasing Aquaculture."Several people complained about pollution of drinking water during his Padayatra in both Godavari districts," he said.

The officials said that the has released Rs 50 crore towards the protection of coffer dam of Polavaram project during the coming rainy season.

