DMK slams govt as Chennai braces for major water crisis

slammed the in the state for its inability to solve the impending water crisis in the city and the state.

"We are distraught by the water crisis. The government was unable to find a solution to this. We knew well in advance of the impending water crisis. So, the government should have thought of a solution," Saravanan told ANI.

He said, "At least in Chennai, it is better but in South Tamil Nadu, the situation is worse." Chief Minister said, "The water scarcity situation in the state is due to lack of rain. We have instructed all the district collectors to make arrangements for the people and supply water to its minimum."

"We have also taken various measures which will help bring water from various sources for distribution," he added.

The also had a word of advice for the DMK. "I also expect DMK MPs to insist upon coalition government to give away Kaveri water due for the state."

Chennai is bracing for a major water crisis after Porur lake, one of the main water reservoirs has reached its lowest level. The cracked bed of the lake is visible now.

