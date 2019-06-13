Andhra Pradesh: Five Tantriks arrested in Bandarulanka village

Police arrested five Tantriks while they were performing a ' Tantrik Puja' last night in Bandarulanka village, district.

The five accused have been identified as J Ramakoteswara Rao, K Trinath Rao, R Durga Prasad, R Trinath and R Siva.

Villagers of Bandarulanka in Amalapuram Mandal caught five Tantriks around midnight while they were performing a 'Tantrik puja' inside the banana plantation farm and approached the police.

Amalapuram rural police went to Bandarulanka village and arrested the five occultists.

Police is further investigating the matter.

