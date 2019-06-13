Alwar court sentences man to death for raping, killing 4-year-old girl

An court has awarded death sentence to a man for raping and brutally killing a 4-year-old girl in

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) on Wednesday passed the order against alias Dharmendra Yadav, said.

"A police complaint was registered in on February 1, 2015 alleging that lured the girl by promising a toffee. He took her to a deserted place where he raped and killed her. After sexually abusing her, he crushed her head with a stone. He also mutilated the girl's private parts," he told reporters here.

Sharma said, "During the court hearing, several witnesses testified that they had seen Rajukumar with the deceased girl."

was charged with murder, rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

