Delhi: Cyber crime police nabs Nigerian national for fraud

ANI  |  General News 

Delhi Police's cybercrime unit 'CyPAD' on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national for illegally staying in the country and looting money from the general public on the pretext of doing business in Herbal Oil.

The accused had allegedly duped several people of crores of rupees.

The police further informed ANI that two people have been collectively duped of over Rs 1.5 crore.

More details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 14:39 IST

