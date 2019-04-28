JUST IN
Andrew Napolitano asked me to pardon his friend, put him on Supreme Court, says Trump

ANI  |  US 

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano turned "hostile" against him after the former turned down his request for the nomination to the Supreme Court.

Napolitano, who currently works as a legal analyst for Fox News, is a former superior court judge in New Jersey, according to The Hill.

Trump alleged that the Napolitano came to his office and asked him to "appoint the latter to the US Supreme Court", as well as pardon one his friends.

The Tweet read, "Thank you to brilliant and highly respected attorney Alan Dershowitz for destroying the very dumb legal argument of "Judge" Andrew Napolitano...."

The US President went on to add, " ....Ever since Andrew came to my office to ask that I appoint him to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I said NO, he has been very hostile! Also asked for pardon for his friend. A good "pal" of low ratings Shepard Smith."

It is unclear as to whom the Fox news commentator had supposedly asked Trump to pardon.

