Andrew Napolitano asked me to pardon his friend, put him on Supreme Court, says Trump

-
ALSO READ
Trump will 'protect' his national emergency declaration: White House advisor
Trump confirms he won't meet with China's Xi before March 1 trade deadline
Formulating rules, regulations for White House reporters: Trump
China's Xi wants to meet U.S. halfway on trade deal
Trump says could let March 1 deadline for China trade deal slide
-
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano turned "hostile" against him after the former turned down his request for the nomination to the Supreme Court.
Napolitano, who currently works as a legal analyst for Fox News, is a former superior court judge in New Jersey, according to The Hill.
Trump alleged that the Napolitano came to his office and asked him to "appoint the latter to the US Supreme Court", as well as pardon one his friends.
The Tweet read, "Thank you to brilliant and highly respected attorney Alan Dershowitz for destroying the very dumb legal argument of "Judge" Andrew Napolitano...."
The US President went on to add, " ....Ever since Andrew came to my office to ask that I appoint him to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I said NO, he has been very hostile! Also asked for pardon for his friend. A good "pal" of low ratings Shepard Smith."
[{afbf6ef6-cdf5-4e8d-a2e3-b02519049f9a:intradmin/tweet1_eXkxWXS.JPG}]
[{1791af62-82ae-4370-8e9f-f274d79e6f1c:intradmin/tweet_2_YQ1UHje.JPG}]
It is unclear as to whom the Fox news commentator had supposedly asked Trump to pardon.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU