Andrew Napolitano asked me to pardon his friend, put him on Supreme Court, says Trump

on Saturday said that turned "hostile" against him after the former turned down his request for the nomination to the

Napolitano, who currently works as a for Fox News, is a former superior court in New Jersey, according to The Hill.

Trump alleged that the came to his office and asked him to "appoint the latter to the US Supreme Court", as well as pardon one his friends.

The Tweet read, "Thank you to brilliant and highly respected for destroying the very dumb legal argument of "Judge" ..."

The US went on to add, " ....Ever since Andrew came to my office to ask that I appoint him to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I said NO, he has been very hostile! Also asked for pardon for his friend. A good "pal" of low ratings "

[{afbf6ef6-cdf5-4e8d-a2e3-b02519049f9a:intradmin/tweet1_eXkxWXS.JPG}]

[{1791af62-82ae-4370-8e9f-f274d79e6f1c:intradmin/tweet_2_YQ1UHje.JPG}]

It is unclear as to whom the commentator had supposedly asked Trump to pardon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)