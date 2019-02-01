JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

As Venezuela scrambles for fuel, looming sanctions tangle exports
Business Standard

China's Xi wants to meet U.S. halfway on trade deal

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter that he hopes both sides will be able to meet each other halfway to reach a trade agreement before a March 1 deadline.

The letter was read during a White House meeting on Thursday between Trump and China's Vice Premier Liu He, who is in Washington trying to reach a deal that would ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 05:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements