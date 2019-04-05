Anil Vij hits out at Rahul for not wearing 'Janeu' during nomination filing

-
ALSO READ
Adityanath slams Rahul over alliance with Muslim League
Rahul has secret agenda with Muslim League: Adityanath
Rahul promises to employ lakhs in Gram Sabhas for protecting environment
BJP, BJD follow Gujarat model, says Rahul
Expecting 20 plus seats: Rahul Gandhi sets target for party's Northeast leaders
-
BJP leader Anil Vij on Friday took a dig at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not wearing 'Janeu (sacred thread)' while filing nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.
"While filing the nomination from the Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, Rahul's 'Janeu' was not seen anywhere. Did he give up his Janeu in the fear of the Muslim league?" tweeted Vij.
His statement came after Rahul filed his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.
On the day of Rahul's nomination filing, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a jibe at him saying: "Rahul Gandhi does not trust the people of Amethi and has 'migrated' to Wayanad for contesting Lok Sabha election 'out of fear'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU