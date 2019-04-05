Anil Vij hits out at Rahul for not wearing 'Janeu' during nomination filing

JUST IN
BJP leader Anil Vij on Friday took a dig at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not wearing 'Janeu (sacred thread)' while filing nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.

"While filing the nomination from the Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, Rahul's 'Janeu' was not seen anywhere. Did he give up his Janeu in the fear of the Muslim league?" tweeted Vij.

His statement came after Rahul filed his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.

On the day of Rahul's nomination filing, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a jibe at him saying: "Rahul Gandhi does not trust the people of Amethi and has 'migrated' to Wayanad for contesting Lok Sabha election 'out of fear'.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 23:11 IST

