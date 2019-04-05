Bihar: Chanwadi village undergoing water crisis

(Bihar) [India] Apr 5, (ANI): Chanwadi village in district of is going through an acute water crisis forcing the residents to drink water from dirty ponds.

Comprising a population of around 800 people, the villagers do not have access to potable water.

The village comes under the constituency of (MP)

"There are no government facilities and people are falling sick after drinking dirty water. There is not a single hand pump or well in the village. The government has not fulfilled any of its promises," said Sheila Devi, a resident.

"Politicians seek votes at the time of elections but never come back to fulfil their promises. Humans and animals drink the same water in our village," added another dweller Sarju Pujhar.

