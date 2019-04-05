Inter-state police meeting held in Delhi ahead of LS elections

An inter-state cooperation meeting aimed at strengthening coordination amongst forces in the Capital Region (NCR) was held here on Friday.

The main objective of the meeting was to share terror-related inputs and increase synergy among various state forces in the wake of The meeting, held at Police headquarters was chaired by Police

"Intensive patrolling at vulnerable points was emphasised upon to check the movement of illegal liquor, firearms, cash and musclemen across the border towards Police officials were impressed upon to focus on tenant verification, guest house checking and sensitisation of cyber-cafe owners," said (PRO),

Preventive action against anti-social elements to ensure smooth functioning of the impending election exercise was also laid stress on, he added.

Senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Chandigarh attended the meeting.

The will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 11 and concluding on May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

