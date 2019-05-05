JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

I can't be silenced, I will keep working for Delhi till my last breath: Arvind Kejriwal
Business Standard

Ankara supports Turkish Cypriots' rights in E Mediterranean

ANI  |  Middle East 

Defence Minister Hulusi Aka on Sunday announced to support the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea under the international law.

"Along with the rights in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean under international law, as a guarantor country, Turkey is determined to always protect the rights of the people of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and not to allow the fait accompli," Aka told Anadolu News Agency.

The Defence Minister's statement came a day after the Greek Foreign Ministry asked Turkey to stop drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

For long, Turkey has been pursuing unilateral drilling activities claiming that Turkish Cypriots also have rights to resources in the region.

Cyprus got independence in 1974 following a coup against the Turks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 05 2019. 18:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU