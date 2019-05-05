Ankara supports Turkish Cypriots' rights in E Mediterranean

Aka on Sunday announced to support the rights of in the and the under the international law.

"Along with the rights in the and the Aegean under international law, as a guarantor country, is determined to always protect the rights of the people of Turkish Republic of (TRNC) and not to allow the fait accompli," Aka told News Agency.

The Defence Minister's statement came a day after the asked to stop drilling activities in the

For long, has been pursuing unilateral drilling activities claiming that also have rights to resources in the region.

got independence in 1974 following a coup against the Turks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)