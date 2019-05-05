North Korea denounces South Korea, US joint military exercises

North on Sunday denounced South and the joint military exercises, saying it "destroys peace and stability in the Korean peninsula".

Uriminzokkiri, state-owned propaganda website, in an article, said, "The US and South Korea's warmongers are continuing to carry out hostile military activities against us under all sorts of pretexts. It is an act of betrayal."

US and South had conducted week-long exercises last month involving (THAAD) battery near During the exercises, it had flown a plane over areas around Seoul, reported

North Korean condemnation has come a day after it fired an unidentified short-range missile from its town of Wonsan, said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

However, has reaffirmed his confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying that "he won't break his promise".

