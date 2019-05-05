North Korea denounces South Korea, US joint military exercises

-
ALSO READ
US, S Korea North Korea denuclearization
Potential of six-party talks should be considered during North Korea, US Summit: Russian foreign minister
US, South Korea scaling back military exercise: Mattis
N Korea postpones talks with US
South Korea defense report doesn't refer to North as enemy
-
North Korea on Sunday denounced South Korea and the United States joint military exercises, saying it "destroys peace and stability in the Korean peninsula".
Uriminzokkiri, state-owned propaganda website, in an article, said, "The US and South Korea's warmongers are continuing to carry out hostile military activities against us under all sorts of pretexts. It is an act of betrayal."
US and South Korea had conducted week-long exercises last month involving Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery near Seoul. During the exercises, it had flown a spy plane over areas around Seoul, reported Yonhap News Agency.
North Korean condemnation has come a day after it fired an unidentified short-range missile from its east coast town of Wonsan, said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
However, United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying that "he won't break his promise".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU