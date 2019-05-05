Russia vows to continue relations with Iran despite US' sanctions

on Sunday pledged to continue its bilateral relations with Iran, saying "no threat" of new sanctions by the US can stop their "legitimate and mutually beneficial cooperation".

"We have been living under US anti- sanctions since 2012. It is clear that over this period there has been a serious adaptation to this illegal trick by the United States," quoted Russian as saying.

"No threat of new sanctions will stop our legitimate and mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran," he added.

Ryabkov said will expand its cooperation in the

Asserting that will not "succumb" to "blackmail" by Washington, "We will systematically expand and develop our cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, including in the in full compliance with international law and the national legislation of our countries, regardless of what US colleagues are undertaking, realizing, as they believe, their right to the extraterritorial application of their national legislation."

On Friday, the US extended its waivers from 90 days to 180 days. This allows the continuation of work at several Iranian nuclear sites to continue with US penalties.

Additionally, the US also warned that assisting in expanding its could invite sanctions.

" must stop all proliferation-sensitive activities, including uranium enrichment, and we will not accept actions that support the continuation of such enrichment. We will also no longer permit the storage for of heavy water it has produced in excess of current limits; any such heavy water must no longer be available to Iran in any fashion," said in a statement.

However, the US did not renew two waivers. One that allowed Iran to store heavy water produced in the uranium enrichment process in and the other that allows Iran to swap Enriched Uranium for raw yellowcake with Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)