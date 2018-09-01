Antigua's Attorney General to discuss Choksi's extradition with DPP

and Barbuda's has said that he is planning to discuss the possible extradition of fugitive diamantaire and (PNB) accused with the (DPP)

"We expect the DPP back shortly, if not by tomorrow, then certainly by Monday and as soon as he returns I intend to meet with him so we can [discuss] this extradition matter," Benjamin was quoted by OBSERVER media on Thursday, citing Observer.

As per a press release by of and Barbuda, in Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam, who is accredited to Antigua and Barbuda, had visited St. John's for the third time in recent weeks to meet with officials to discuss Choksi's extradition.

The met with and handed another extradition application with modified charges to the country's He was assured that the matter would be taken up and the documents would be given to the DPP, who is currently abroad.

Browne reiterated his government's full cooperation with the Indian authorities on the matter but added that a certain procedure was to be followed.

Earlier this week, the government reiterated that it would fully cooperate regarding Choksi's arrest, but stated that it would not succumb to pressure from the in the matter.

The (CBI), through the Ministry of External Affairs, had written a letter to Antigua, asking them to arrest the fugitive diamantaire.

The multi-crore scam was detected by the PNB officials earlier this year, after and his nephew had allegedly cheated the to the tune of two billion dollars, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the

has been trying hard to bring back from under the provision of a law of the island nation, which provides for extradition of a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth country.

