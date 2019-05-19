Chennai: 2.56 kg gold worth Rs 82 lakh seized

A total of 2.56 kg gold worth Rs 82 lakh has been seized from different passengers in three separate incidents by the customs officers at the here.

"AIU officers intercepted (21) Mohamed Ansar(22) Asaruthin (28), hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram, who arrived from by flight and a total of 895 grams gold of 24K gold purity valued at Rs. 29.5 lakhs was recovered, " said Customs department on Saturday.

In another incident, a total of 566 grams of 24K gold valued Rs. 18.64 lakh was seized from a passenger, identified as Nizamuddin (29), who had arrived from Dammam via by flight.

"The AIU officers recovered 4 numbers of 10 Tola gold bars and one 100 grams gold bar of 24K purity concealed in one sim card cutter which was kept in his personal belongings," the officials said in the statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 1.028 Kg gold of 24K purity valued Rs. 33.93 lakh was recovered from two male passengers, who had arrived from Kaula Lumpur by Air Asia flight. "Four cylindrical gold rods were found concealed in a pasta maker machine and one gold bracelet, from each person, was recovered," the officials said.

A total of 2.56 kg gold worth Rs. 82 lakh was seized under provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

