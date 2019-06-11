AP: Plaque of former CM Chandrababu Naidu vandalised in Krishna district

-
ALSO READ
AP: 22 injured during Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow
Andhra hires 2 trains to ferry people for Delhi protest
Naidu tells partymen not to lose heart over electoral failure
PM Modi rolls out red carpet for the corrupt, alleges Andhra CM Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu unhappy over non-functioning of EVMs
-
Tension gripped the Zilla Parishad office premises here after some unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a plaque carrying the name of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's on Monday night.
According to Police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the plaquewhich has N Chandrababu Naidu's name engraved as the Chief Minister.
The incident happened ahead a scheduled meeting organised by the Zilla Parishad of Krishna District members in its office today.
Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order situation, police informed.
An investigation in the matter is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU