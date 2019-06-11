JUST IN
Business Standard

AP: Plaque of former CM Chandrababu Naidu vandalised in Krishna district

ANI  |  General News 

Tension gripped the Zilla Parishad office premises here after some unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a plaque carrying the name of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's on Monday night.

According to Police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the plaquewhich has N Chandrababu Naidu's name engraved as the Chief Minister.

The incident happened ahead a scheduled meeting organised by the Zilla Parishad of Krishna District members in its office today.

Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order situation, police informed.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 12:58 IST

