Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore launched 'Department of Women and Child Care'

Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram, one of the multi specialty hospitals in launched their "Department of Women & Child Care" recently at for the well being of the mother and the child and the women who are delivering.

Comprising of a 43-bedded adult and a 4-bedded (NICU), the hospital is well equipped with all that is necessary at the face of an emergency and to enhance safe delivery.

"As a wholly patient-centric organization, have been at the forefront of introducing international standard across its medical facilities. In keeping with this ethos, the new women and child care facility at Seshadripuram will offer cutting edge multidisciplinary maternity care steered by highly skilled medical professionals dedicated to providing young mothers and newborns with world-class care", said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Group.

Furthermore, as research suggests, although that there has been a considerable drop in India's maternal mortality rate by 22 per cent, that is; 167 (2011-13) to 130 (2014-2016), yet we have a long way to go in terms of doing away with neonatal and maternal deaths completely. The Union ministry has attributed this improvement primarily to rise in institutional deliveries across the country as almost 80 per cent of women are now giving birth in hospitals, both public and private.

Be it in any kind of delivery, caesarean or normal or through IVF, there is always an underlying risk factor both for the mother and the child in terms of complications that might stem at any moment. Organs might fail. There can also be a need for immediate owing to blood loss.

Hence, round the clock support from other departments such as Urology, Cardiology, Nephrology and the presence of a ready in-house Blood Bank proves to be a saviour. In case of hypertension, or or if the baby is in the breech position, or with multiples or for other issues, a multispecialty hospital becomes indispensable for an expecting mother at all stages and beyond.

encompassing starting right from gynaecology, & child birth, high-risk care, fertility care, round the clock multispecialty support, 24 hours triage, diet & nutrition to general paediatrics, nicu, paediatric surgery, paediatric cardiology, paediatric neuro-surgery, antenatal care, pre & postnatal care, child birth/delivery, 24/7 ambulance, physiotherapy, parental and yoga vouches for the utmost safety and comfort for the mother as well as the child.

"The inauguration of the women and child care unit at Apollo Seshadripuram will be a valuable addition to the neighbourhood, I am sure it will provide world-class birthing and neonatal care to the community with the highest safety standards," said Dr Soumyalatha S K, of Police, Bengaluru.

