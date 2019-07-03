Appeal to Rahul Gandhi to rethink decision: Jitin Prasada

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Wednesday urged Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to rethink his decision of resigning from the party president's post.

"We appeal to Rahul Gandhi that he should rethink his decision," Prasada told ANI here.

Prasada, the former Minister of State (MoS) in the Human Resource Department (HRD) Ministry in UPA-II government, said there is also a need for the party to think about what the former Congress president had written in his letter for the betterment of the party.

"Whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) has written in the letter, and the party's shortcomings, everything must be deliberated upon, keeping the future in mind," he said.

Earlier today, Gandhi stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party resident. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)