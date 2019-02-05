Apple to add more Animoji in iOS 12.2

Apple is working on adding new animated or Animoji with the next 12.2.

In the second developer beta version of the iteration, Animoji for four new animals have been discovered. The new Animoji include an owl, a warthog, a shark, and a giraffe, Cnet reported.

Animoji is supported on newer iPhones and It essentially uses the device's front-facing camera and 3D face-mapping sensor to animate a user's face into animals. You can also customise the characters to have your own Memoji.

