Apple to provide free repairs for MacBook Pro with faulty displays

Apple has announced that it will provide free repairs for a 'small percentage' of its 13-inch MacBook Pro with faulty displays.
On its official support page, Apple admitted that some MacBook Pro models sold between October 2016 and February 2018 exhibited issues including patchy bright areas on the screen.
Apple is promising to fix the affected MacBook Pro units free of charge. The models eligible for free repair include the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2016 model with four/two Thunderbolt 3 Ports. Those who have already paid for the repair will get be refunded.
