Google kept some passwords stored in plain text for years

has admitted that it stored passwords of some of its customers unhashed for years.

In the official blog, said that it has notified a subset of its enterprise customers about the passwords which were stored without cryptographic hashes that mask them.

This happened due to an error made while implementing a certain recovery mechanism for enterprise users back in 2005. Google said that has there has not been any improper access or misuse of these plain-text passwords.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)