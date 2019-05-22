JUST IN
Google kept some passwords stored in plain text for years

Google has admitted that it stored passwords of some of its G Suite customers unhashed for years.

In the official blog, Google said that it has notified a subset of its enterprise G Suite customers about the passwords which were stored without cryptographic hashes that mask them.

This happened due to an error Google made while implementing a certain password recovery mechanism for enterprise users back in 2005. Google said that has there has not been any improper access or misuse of these plain-text passwords.

