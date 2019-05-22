British Council releases DARA chatbot for creative professionals

British Council has launched India's first chatbot for creative professionals, called DARA.
DARA, developed in partnership with Jaaga and Microsoft Research India, is a digital assistant to help emerging Indian creative professionals collaborate with international peers for their ongoing projects.
DARA does not only connect people with shared interests in the creative global community but also employs a modified personality test to match people based on their disposition. The digital assistant is currently hosted on its official website - dara.network and through a dedicated Facebook page.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU