Apps for a smarter women in you

Seemingly, a percentage of mobile users are never away from their device.

So why not put this device to a much greater use? Women have always known to be more organised, multi-taskers and for that they need to have smarter tactics that can make your life easy.

These are the apps women themselves swear by as they have taken away the trivial worries and brought in efficiencies.

With the help of these the stress of completing chores has resulted into spending more time with family and taking time for hobbies and interests.

Here is the list of the apps that are increasingly gaining popularity among women:

Zappfresh

An integrated meat selling online brand, Zappfresh provides meat, chicken, and other at your door step. They assure their customer that it delivers the right produce which is completely organic, and preservative free.

Zophop

Women who travel long distances for work will surely find, Zophop a great app to find a train, metro or bus. This app cleanly shows all the upcoming arrival times of bus, train, in your area and keeps your daily commute on track. Covering 15 cities and counting, Zophop combines all the transport modes available in each city, to bring you the best way to get from A to B. It's simple, easy to use and oh-so-effective. The app also gives you live updates. Give it a go.

UrbanClap

If you are over burdened with household work, then you can always call for professionals providing services for all the household needs through UrbanClap. From repairing a fuse, fixing broken tap, planning a party, home cleaning, salon- UrbanClap is the ultimate destination for all service needs.

LALA World

There are women who are associated with the Blockchain industry in a big way. This is playing a key role in empowering women by facilitating the financial independence. Women entrepreneurs in this industry themselves are inspiring role models for economically driven women groups. These empowering women are playing a prominent role in uplifting society and contribute to the global economy. Blockchain enterprises can induce credible changes at ground level too.

Wishup

This app aims to fulfill wishes in the form of giving wings to individual's career and connecting them with organisations and entrepreneurs. Wishup hires, trains and enables talented women who might be on a professional break to restart their careers with no location filter.

