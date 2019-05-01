Apurvi Chandela attains top position in 10m Air Rifle rankings

Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela added another feather to her already illustrious cap, securing world number one position in the 10m Air Rifle rankings on Wednesday.
Apurvi shot a world record score of 252.9 to clinch gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2019 in February this year. She is among the six Indian shooters to earn the Olympics quota for the Tokyo Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, Apurvi had won a bronze medal in the 10m Mixed Rifle event.
The Jaipur-born shooter took Twitter to share her joy on achieving the feat, saying, "World Number 1 Touched a milestone in my shooting career today".
Meanwhile, Anjum Moudgil attained the world number two rank in 10m Air Rifle after her mixed team gold at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
