IPL 2019: Match between RR and RCB abandoned

The match between Royals and was abandoned after rain played spoilsport on Wednesday.

With this result, Royals have moved on to the fifth position in the league standings with 11 points whereas RCB are languishing at the bottom with just 9 points.

While RCB's bout in the ongoing edition of IPL has come to an end, RR still has a chance to make it to the playoffs.

Chasing a score of 63 in five overs, were up with the asking rate as their openers and scored 22 runs in the first two overs requiring 41 runs more off 18 deliveries to win.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Samson (28) in the penultimate over with Rajasthan still needing 22 runs off 10 balls for the win. However, the match eventually had to be called off due to rain.

The match was delayed for more than three hours, and ultimately, was curtailed to five overs per side.

In a five-over dash, RCB got off to a magnificent start as and smashed Varun Aaron for 23 runs in the very first over of the innings.

Rajasthan staged a comeback as they dismissed Kohli (25), De Villiers (10) and Stoinis (0) in quick succession as Shreyas Gopal took a hat-trick in the second over of the innings, reducing RCB to 35 for three.

Rajasthan bowlers kept scalping wickets at regular intervals and RCB was not able to strike many boundaries in the final three overs. The team was restricted to just 62 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted five overs.

will next play against Delhi Capitals whereas will take on Sunrisers on May 4.

Brief Scores: 62/7 (V Kohli 25, 10, S Gopal 3-12); Rajasthan Royals 41/1 ( S Samson 28, LM Livingstone 12*, Y Chahal 1-0) match ended in a no-result.

