Will take a call on Dhoni's fitness on match day: Stephen Fleming

(CSK) has said that Dhoni's fitness is progressing and the team will take a call on his participation in the match against Capitals on the match day.

"Look Dhoni is progressing, he has been pretty sick during the week. We will make a call on him tomorrow but he is progressing which is good. We had a couple of changes forced upon us during the last match and our performance was not good," Fleming told reporters.

"Yes, we have. Though it's one game, here and there, that can be disruptive. If it's two-three games in a row, you start preparing differently. Dhoni's late pullout last game and also we have other big players who haven't fired yet. That's an exciting aspect for us to work on those players who have got great IPL records up to speed. We can get them firing in the last four games," he added.

Dhoni pulled out of CSK's last match against Indians due to The team was not able to put up a spirited performance and they lost the match against by 46 runs in Chennai.

This loss was CSK's first failure to register a win in Chennai in this edition of the (IPL).

Chennai are currently placed at the second position in the IPL league standings with 16 points and they already cemented their place in the playoffs.

The team next takes on Capitals on Wednesday, May 1 in Chennai.

