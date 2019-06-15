Army nabs Adivasi Dragon Fighter area commander

An of Dragon Fighter (ADF) was arrested in Kokrajhar's Dubragaon, the police said on Saturday.

The suspected Maoist has been identified as alias Raja. He was nabbed during a joint operation by and

"Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from his possession. He has been handed over to the local police for interrogation," the said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)