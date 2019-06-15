Army nabs Adivasi Dragon Fighter area commander

-
An area commander of Adivasi Dragon Fighter (ADF) was arrested in Kokrajhar's Dubragaon, the police said on Saturday.
The suspected Maoist has been identified as Ramjit Hembrom alias Raja. He was nabbed during a joint operation by Indian Army's Red Horn Division and Kokrajhar police.
"Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from his possession. He has been handed over to the local police for interrogation," the Army said.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
