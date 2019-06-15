Delhi: AIIMS doctors calls off strike, issue 48-hour ultimatum to WB government

Medical practitioners at AIIMS Delhi on Saturday called off their protest and gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister to fulfil the demands.

In their ultimatum, the (RDA) at AIIMS stated that if the demands are not met within 48 hours, they would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike at the

"All the junior and the senior resident doctors are back to work but we are continuing the protest. We are holding symbolic protest by wearing black badges, helmets and bandits. We have given 48-hour to the and to meet our demands, failing which we would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike from June 17," said Amarinder Singh Malhi, President, while speaking to ANI.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Friday, doctors of several hospitals across the country such as AIIMS of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana went on a strike in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal, demanding safe environment for them.

Meanwhile, the (IMA) delegation earlier in the day met Union Dr to discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)