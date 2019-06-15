KCR to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Chief K. will not attend the Aayog meeting today in the capital.

More details are currently awaited.

Prime will today the fifth meeting of the of Aayog at

Ministers of Defence, Home Affairs, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, as ex-officio members; Vice Chairman, Members, and senior officers of Aayog; and few other ministers will be attending the event as special invitees to the

Special invitees to the fifth meeting of the include the Security Adviser, of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minister of and the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

The council, which includes all chief ministers, governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials, reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

So far, four meetings of the council have been held under the chairmanship of the

The items which are high on the agenda before the fifth council meeting are - Rainwater harvesting, drought situation and relief measures, aspirational districts programme - achievements and challenges, transforming agriculture among other issues.

The council is the body tasked with evolving a shared vision of development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)